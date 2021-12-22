Why ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 14.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TOLLING AND TRANSPORTATION AND HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE VERTICALS OF FANEUIL, INC.

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.69.

ALJJ currently public float of 18.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 38.82K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of 7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.94% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +16.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2173. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALJJ starting from Ravich Rae, who sale 3,867 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ravich Rae now owns 85,419 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., valued at $5,955 using the latest closing price.

Ravich Rae, the Director of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Ravich Rae is holding 89,286 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -2.20 for asset returns.