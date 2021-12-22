We Analyzed the Future Direction of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (SVFC), Here is What We Found

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/21 that SoftBank Boosts Size of Vision Fund 2 to $30 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ :SVFC) Right Now?

SVFC currently public float of 32.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVFC was 287.70K shares.

SVFC’s Market Performance

SVFC stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.90% for SVF Investment Corp. 3. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for SVFC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.27% for the last 200 days.

SVFC Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVFC fell by -0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, SVF Investment Corp. 3 saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVFC starting from Pipilis Ioannis, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Pipilis Ioannis now owns 50,000 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Govil Navneet, the Chief Financial Officer of SVF Investment Corp. 3, purchase 62,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Govil Navneet is holding 62,500 shares at $625,000 based on the most recent closing price.