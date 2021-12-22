Wall Street Pummels Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) After Recent Earnings Report

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went up by 4.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $429.54. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Flower Co. wins private capital to grow direct-to-consumer pot business in California

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Coinbase Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $393.33, which is $144.56 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 152.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 5.18M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Coinbase Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.20% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $440 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $405, previously predicting the price at $330. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to COIN, setting the target price at $387 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -3.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $275.53. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who sale 10,312 shares at the price of $253.99 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 1,157,093 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $2,619,109 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 7,378 shares at $291.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 1,167,405 shares at $2,148,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value 70.30, with 18.50 for asset returns.