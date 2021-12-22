Wall Street Praises Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) After Recent Earnings Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $79.75, which is $11.69 above the current price. TOL currently public float of 112.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.20M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.14% and a quarterly performance of 12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Toll Brothers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.70% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to TOL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

TOL Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.68. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from McLean John A, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $73.99 back on Dec 10. After this action, McLean John A now owns 5,762 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $258,963 using the latest closing price.

BRAEMER RICHARD J, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $74.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that BRAEMER RICHARD J is holding 93,980 shares at $371,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+22.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +9.48. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.