Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) went up by 7.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock price has collected 3.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Vivid Seats Announces Acquisition of Betcha Sports

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAT) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of SEAT was 733.35K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT stocks went up by 3.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.38% and a quarterly performance of 5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Vivid Seats Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for SEAT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

SEAT Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -17.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +3.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC, who sale 36,507,173 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANC now owns 0 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $365,071,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.