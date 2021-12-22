The Chart for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/21 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Officially Starts its Surgical Masks Production

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 4.10M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.43% and a quarterly performance of -36.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.63% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of -46.43% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at -30.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -32.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2816. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -56.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.40 for the present operating margin

+5.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.14. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.64. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.