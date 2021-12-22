Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Con Edison Names Timothy Cawley Chairman Of The Board

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE :ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.13, which is -$9.77 below the current price. ED currently public float of 342.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ED was 2.61M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED stocks went up by 0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.84% and a quarterly performance of 13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Consolidated Edison Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.72% for ED stocks with a simple moving average of 9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $68 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ED, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

ED Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.40. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $83.26 back on Dec 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,011 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $82 using the latest closing price.

Saegusa Yukari, the Vice President and Treasurer of Consolidated Edison Inc., sale 1,451 shares at $80.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Saegusa Yukari is holding 1,080 shares at $116,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.67 for the present operating margin

+42.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +9.00. The total capital return value is set at 6.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 133.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.10. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.