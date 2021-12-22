Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Pure Storage FlashBlade Recognised as a Leader in 2021 Coldago Research Maps for File Storage and Object Storage

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE :PSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.35.

The average price from analysts is $35.72, which is $2.49 above the current price. PSTG currently public float of 277.50M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTG was 3.80M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.00% and a quarterly performance of 24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for Pure Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.10% for PSTG stocks with a simple moving average of 42.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $36 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PSTG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

PSTG Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.62. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw 45.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Krysler P. Kevan, who sale 26,444 shares at the price of $32.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Krysler P. Kevan now owns 464,763 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $867,268 using the latest closing price.

Tomb Gregory, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 29,311 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tomb Gregory is holding 32,090 shares at $921,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -7.50 for asset returns.