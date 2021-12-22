Is Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) a Keeper?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) went up by 5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Cocrystal Pharma’s COVID-19 Oral and Intranasal/Pulmonary Protease Inhibitors Exhibit Powerful In Vitro Potency Against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

Is It Worth Investing in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :COCP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COCP is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $3.75 above the current price. COCP currently public float of 80.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCP was 702.25K shares.

COCP’s Market Performance

COCP stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.80% and a quarterly performance of -29.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Cocrystal Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.10% for COCP stocks with a simple moving average of -32.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2020.

COCP Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7663. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw -47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCP starting from PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 20. After this action, PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR now owns 40,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., valued at $41,120 using the latest closing price.

Schinazi Raymond F, the 10% Owner of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., sale 575,000 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Schinazi Raymond F is holding 7,674,960 shares at $1,696,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-475.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stands at -479.05. The total capital return value is set at -24.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.39. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.05.