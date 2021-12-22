Is Arconic Corporation (ARNC) a Keeper?

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Arconic Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Arconic Corporation (NYSE :ARNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Arconic Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.17, which is $10.48 above the current price. ARNC currently public float of 105.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARNC was 739.94K shares.

ARNC’s Market Performance

ARNC stocks went up by 6.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.04% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Arconic Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.77% for ARNC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ARNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARNC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ARNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARNC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

ARNC Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARNC rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.87. In addition, Arconic Corporation saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARNC starting from ONEAL E STANLEY, who purchase 15,400 shares at the price of $32.45 back on Aug 05. After this action, ONEAL E STANLEY now owns 137,697 shares of Arconic Corporation, valued at $499,741 using the latest closing price.

DOTY ELMER L, the Director of Arconic Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $31.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that DOTY ELMER L is holding 76,928 shares at $95,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.18 for the present operating margin

+10.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arconic Corporation stands at -1.92. The total capital return value is set at 9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.71. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arconic Corporation (ARNC), the company’s capital structure generated 99.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.86. Total debt to assets is 22.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.