Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went up by 3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING: FOOTPRINT, a Sustainability and Materials Science Technology Leader, to be Publicly Listed on NASDAQ Through Combination with Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWNK is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hostess Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.90, which is $2.09 above the current price. TWNK currently public float of 129.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWNK was 1.76M shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

TWNK stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.36% and a quarterly performance of 15.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Hostess Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.04% for TWNK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWNK reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TWNK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TWNK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

TWNK Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWNK starting from Jacobs Andrew Wilson, who sale 166,797 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Jun 04. After this action, Jacobs Andrew Wilson now owns 104,566 shares of Hostess Brands Inc., valued at $2,662,714 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+33.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.49. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 69.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.00. Total debt to assets is 33.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.