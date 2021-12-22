Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Sumo Logic Names Stewart Grierson Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sumo Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.78, which is $6.01 above the current price. SUMO currently public float of 105.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 1.02M shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

SUMO stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly performance of -18.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Sumo Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $16 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

SUMO Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw -51.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from Sayar Ramin, who sale 96,500 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Dec 20. After this action, Sayar Ramin now owns 2,662 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $1,348,491 using the latest closing price.

Sayar Ramin, the President and CEO of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Sayar Ramin is holding 621,480 shares at $53,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.32 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -39.63. The total capital return value is set at -28.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.15. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.