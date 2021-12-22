Here’s How Your Trade Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Aggressively Right Now

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 17.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 20.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Aehr Receives New Order for Four FOX-NP(TM) Test & Burn-in Systems for Characterization and Product Qualification of New Photonics Based Devices

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.39.

AEHR currently public float of 22.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 3.57M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 20.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.36% and a quarterly performance of 52.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 735.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.03% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 109.55% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +642.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 616.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who sale 23,023 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES now owns 140,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $592,152 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 26,977 shares at $25.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES is holding 163,023 shares at $677,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.