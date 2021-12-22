Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that There were 1,000 IPOs in 2021 for the first time, but there may be some problems under the hood

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ :BMBL) Right Now?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Bumble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.07, which is $23.3 above the current price. BMBL currently public float of 75.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMBL was 1.87M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.81% and a quarterly performance of -37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Bumble Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for BMBL stocks with a simple moving average of -32.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to BMBL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 23rd of the current year.

BMBL Trading at -19.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.35. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC, who sale 20,700,000 shares at the price of $52.38 back on Sep 15. After this action, BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $1,084,266,000 using the latest closing price.

BTOA – NQ L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 20,700,000 shares at $52.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that BTOA – NQ L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $1,084,266,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04 for the present operating margin

+57.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -24.99. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc. (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 40.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.65. Total debt to assets is 22.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.