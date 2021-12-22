Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went up by 10.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s stock price has collected 8.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Amplitude Ends Breakthrough Year as Digital Optimization Takes Hold in the Enterprise

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $490.67, which is $87.27 above the current price. TEAM currently public float of 24.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.12M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 8.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.45% and a quarterly performance of -6.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $375 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $500, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TEAM, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $370.11. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw 62.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.24 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation Plc stands at -33.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.97. Equity return is now at value -506.10, with -32.50 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 205.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.24. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.