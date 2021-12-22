A Lesson to Learn: New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE:NFH) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Broncus enter into strategic partnership with New Frontier Health Corporation /United Family Healthcare

Is It Worth Investing in New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE :NFH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFH is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for New Frontier Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $0.66 above the current price. NFH currently public float of 55.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFH was 370.29K shares.

NFH’s Market Performance

NFH stocks went down by -2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.81% and a quarterly performance of 1.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for New Frontier Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for NFH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NFH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

NFH Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFH fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, New Frontier Health Corporation saw 31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.47 for the present operating margin

+10.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Frontier Health Corporation stands at -22.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.30. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 27.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.