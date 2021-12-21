Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals – News Heater
Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.10. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Weyerhaeuser Receives Highest Designation for Its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE :WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.89, which is $4.76 above the current price. WY currently public float of 747.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WY was 3.80M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 9.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Weyerhaeuser Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.03% for WY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

WY Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw 15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Blocker Adrian M, who sale 84,821 shares at the price of $40.42 back on May 10. After this action, Blocker Adrian M now owns 256,199 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $3,428,346 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 53,719 shares at $41.21 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 108,428 shares at $2,213,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.35 for the present operating margin
  • +33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +10.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 64.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 34.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

