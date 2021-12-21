Wall Street Pummels Express Inc. (EXPR) After Recent Earnings Report

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.97. The company’s stock price has collected -6.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Ardelyx, American Airlines, DiDi Global, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Express?

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE :EXPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPR is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.5 above the current price. EXPR currently public float of 65.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPR was 4.02M shares.

EXPR’s Market Performance

EXPR stocks went down by -6.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.07% and a quarterly performance of -41.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.63% for EXPR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for EXPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2017.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to EXPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

EXPR Trading at -25.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -29.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Express Inc. saw 229.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from Moellering Matthew C, who sale 33,222 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 25. After this action, Moellering Matthew C now owns 651,503 shares of Express Inc., valued at $249,165 using the latest closing price.

Pericleous Periclis, the SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Express Inc., sale 31,900 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Pericleous Periclis is holding 214,503 shares at $255,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.87 for the present operating margin

+2.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at -33.55. The total capital return value is set at -31.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.39. Equity return is now at value 522.30, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Express Inc. (EXPR), the company’s capital structure generated 11,543.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 65.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9,443.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.