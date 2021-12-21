Quotient Limited (QTNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) went up by 19.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s stock price has collected 37.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/21 that Quotient Limited Provides Update on MosaiQ Expanded Immunohematology Microarray CE Marking Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ :QTNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTNT is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quotient Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.38, which is $6.68 above the current price. QTNT currently public float of 77.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTNT was 855.77K shares.

QTNT’s Market Performance

QTNT stocks went up by 37.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.81% and a quarterly performance of -0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for Quotient Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.52% for QTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTNT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for QTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2017.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to QTNT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

QTNT Trading at 15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTNT rose by +37.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Quotient Limited saw -48.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTNT starting from El Khoury Mohammad, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Dec 16. After this action, El Khoury Mohammad now owns 50,000 shares of Quotient Limited, valued at $102,500 using the latest closing price.

Stackawitz Jeremy, the Chief Commercial Officer of Quotient Limited, sale 30,000 shares at $5.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Stackawitz Jeremy is holding 112,926 shares at $154,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.20 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Limited stands at -250.05. The total capital return value is set at -44.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.68. Equity return is now at value 286.70, with -50.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.