Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) went down by -15.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.50. The company’s stock price has collected -14.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that Lithium Miner Stock Jumps Double Digits. What Gives?

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE :SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.29, which is $17.67 above the current price. SQM currently public float of 113.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.37M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stocks went down by -14.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.82% and a quarterly performance of -12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.85% for SQM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SQM, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

SQM Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -24.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.09. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.90 for the present operating margin

+26.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 94.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.50. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.40.