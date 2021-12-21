Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that DigitalBridge Closes Sale of Other Equity & Debt Portfolio to Fortress Investment Group

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE :DBRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DigitalBridge Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $2.39 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DBRG was 4.19M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.56% and a quarterly performance of 22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for DigitalBridge Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for DBRG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBRG, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

DBRG Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 63.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from Kim Sonia, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kim Sonia now owns 224,626 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $89,870 using the latest closing price.

LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC, the 10% Owner of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 695,091 shares at $16.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC is holding 5,066,408 shares at $11,456,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.07 for the present operating margin

-5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at -109.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 337.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.13. Total debt to assets is 41.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.