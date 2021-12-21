Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/21 that JetBlue Makes its Award-Winning TrueBlue Loyalty Program More Rewarding in 2022 with All-New Benefits for Mosaic Members

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.48.

JBLU currently public float of 316.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 7.61M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of -19.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $17 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

JBLU Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Dec 15. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 554,315 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $13,980 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $13.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 555,315 shares at $13,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -3.10 for asset returns.