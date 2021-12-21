Here’s Our Rant About Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.17. The company’s stock price has collected 23.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Ocuphire Pharma, Seelos Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, Leap Therapeutics, or Oramed Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LPTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.80, which is $1.81 above the current price. LPTX currently public float of 69.77M and currently shorts hold a 14.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTX was 3.60M shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX stocks went up by 23.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.00% and a quarterly performance of -12.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for Leap Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.72% for LPTX stocks with a simple moving average of 43.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +31.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +23.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 32.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1902.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1854.47. The total capital return value is set at -122.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.01. Equity return is now at value -63.00, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.17. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 125.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.09.