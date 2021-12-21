Here’s Our Rant About FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went down by -8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.46. The company’s stock price has collected -17.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/21 that FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for FTC Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.11, which is $6.06 above the current price. FTCI currently public float of 20.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 995.74K shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went down by -17.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.71% and a quarterly performance of -19.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for FTC Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.03% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to FTCI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

FTCI Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -26.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -17.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.17. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -50.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Hunkler Sean, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Nov 12. After this action, Hunkler Sean now owns 648,250 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $151,520 using the latest closing price.

PRIDDY WILLIAM A, the Director of FTC Solar Inc., purchase 769 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that PRIDDY WILLIAM A is holding 769 shares at $9,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.03 for the present operating margin

+1.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -8.50. The total capital return value is set at -365.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -397.85.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.