Here’s How Your Trade CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Aggressively Right Now

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 28.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that CN Energy Expands into Multi-Billion Dollar Water Purification Market

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ :CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CN Energy Group. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNEY currently public float of 7.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNEY was 667.72K shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY stocks went up by 28.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly performance of -41.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for CN Energy Group. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.73% for CNEY stocks with a simple moving average of -39.50% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -39.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.17%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +35.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -45.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+26.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +18.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 16.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.