Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.87. The company’s stock price has collected 8.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Cytokinetics and JI XING Announce Expansion of Collaboration to Include Licensing of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in China; RTW to Add to Its Investment in Cytokinetics

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CYTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.82, which is $13.86 above the current price. CYTK currently public float of 79.99M and currently shorts hold a 10.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTK was 857.94K shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK stocks went up by 8.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of 20.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Cytokinetics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.02% for CYTK stocks with a simple moving average of 35.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CYTK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

CYTK Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.91. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw 90.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 29,166 shares at the price of $36.49 back on Dec 09. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 149,314 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $1,064,288 using the latest closing price.

SMITH SANDFORD D, the Director of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 29,032 shares at $41.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SMITH SANDFORD D is holding 6,765 shares at $1,196,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-168.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -228.00. The total capital return value is set at -49.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.88. Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK), the company’s capital structure generated 122.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.99. Total debt to assets is 25.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 133.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.20.