Buy or Sell Veritone Inc. (VERI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s stock price has collected -12.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ :VERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERI is at 3.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Veritone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.60, which is $18.2 above the current price. VERI currently public float of 29.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERI was 554.25K shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stocks went down by -12.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.24% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Veritone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for VERI stocks with a simple moving average of -13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to VERI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

VERI Trading at -24.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 2,763 shares at the price of $28.47 back on Nov 19. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 34,860 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $78,652 using the latest closing price.

GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III, the Director of Veritone Inc., sale 13,653 shares at $36.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III is holding 2,334 shares at $496,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.60 for the present operating margin

+61.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -82.96. The total capital return value is set at -70.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.60. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -31.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.