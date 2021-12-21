Buy or Sell Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that TEN Ltd Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE :TNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNP is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $4.74 above the current price. TNP currently public float of 13.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNP was 236.79K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

TNP stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.24% and a quarterly performance of -5.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.58% for TNP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

TNP Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +3.73. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.88. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 115.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 50.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.