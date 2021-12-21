Buy or Sell CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) went down by -8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Curiosity Continues Global Growth With New Partnerships

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ :CURI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for CuriosityStream Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $10.05 above the current price. CURI currently public float of 27.89M and currently shorts hold a 17.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURI was 506.57K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stocks went down by -9.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.74% and a quarterly performance of -48.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for CuriosityStream Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.56% for CURI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CURI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CURI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CURI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CURI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CURI Trading at -34.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI fell by -9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -59.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who purchase 74,000 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Feb 08. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 896,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $999,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.30 for the present operating margin

+61.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for CuriosityStream Inc. stands at -97.49. The total capital return value is set at -36.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.55. Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.