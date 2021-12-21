Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) went up by 34.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.47. The company’s stock price has collected 14.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Biofrontera, Cassava Sciences, or Embraer SA?

Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDS is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.67, which is $11.58 above the current price. ARDS currently public float of 9.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDS was 40.97K shares.

ARDS’s Market Performance

ARDS stocks went up by 14.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.48% and a quarterly performance of -34.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.24% for ARDS stocks with a simple moving average of -29.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ARDS Trading at 20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.63%, as shares surge +66.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS rose by +82.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -58.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDS starting from Jafri Hasan, who purchase 2,091 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Sep 07. After this action, Jafri Hasan now owns 5,100 shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,660 using the latest closing price.

Jafri Hasan, the Chief Medical Officer of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,009 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Jafri Hasan is holding 3,009 shares at $12,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2240.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2233.30. Equity return is now at value 497.00, with -247.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.