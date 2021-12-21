Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) went down by -50.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial in Dry Eye Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALDX is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is $22.69 above the current price. ALDX currently public float of 47.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALDX was 681.13K shares.

ALDX’s Market Performance

ALDX stocks went up by 1.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.62% and a quarterly performance of -10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.39% for ALDX stocks with a simple moving average of -64.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALDX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ALDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALDX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

ALDX Trading at -56.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -55.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -47.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on May 03. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,368,421 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,703,879 shares at $13,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -50.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.24. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.48. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.