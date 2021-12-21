A Lesson to Learn: Exicure Inc. (XCUR)

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s stock price has collected -10.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Exicure, Inc. (XCUR)

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ :XCUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XCUR is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Exicure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $0.40, which is $2.96 above the current price. XCUR currently public float of 67.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XCUR was 1.55M shares.

XCUR’s Market Performance

XCUR stocks went down by -10.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.40% and a quarterly performance of -82.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.47% for Exicure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.54% for XCUR stocks with a simple moving average of -83.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XCUR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for XCUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to XCUR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

XCUR Trading at -71.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.39%, as shares sank -47.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4010. In addition, Exicure Inc. saw -86.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XCUR starting from Papadimas Elias D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Aug 27. After this action, Papadimas Elias D. now owns 10,000 shares of Exicure Inc., valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-153.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Exicure Inc. stands at -148.49. The total capital return value is set at -29.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.57. Equity return is now at value -155.30, with -73.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exicure Inc. (XCUR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.71. Total debt to assets is 24.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 117.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.