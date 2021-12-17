Why Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Adagio Therapeutics, Wireless Telecom, BRF S.A., Energy Focus, or Vicarious Surgical?

Is It Worth Investing in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX :WTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTT is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.17 above the current price. WTT currently public float of 20.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTT was 41.11K shares.

WTT’s Market Performance

WTT stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.76% and a quarterly performance of -15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Wireless Telecom Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for WTT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for WTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2020.

WTT Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTT fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8569. In addition, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTT starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 1,978,698 shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc., valued at $14,100 using the latest closing price.

Manko Joseph M. Jr., the 10% Owner of Wireless Telecom Group Inc., sale 81,027 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Manko Joseph M. Jr. is holding 1,983,398 shares at $245,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.77 for the present operating margin

+47.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.12. Total debt to assets is 23.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.