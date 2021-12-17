We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), Here is What We Found

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) went down by -9.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s stock price has collected -13.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Casper Sleep, LKQ See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ :CYRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cryoport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.11, which is $36.18 above the current price. CYRX currently public float of 44.99M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYRX was 384.56K shares.

CYRX’s Market Performance

CYRX stocks went down by -13.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.76% and a quarterly performance of -15.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Cryoport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.85% for CYRX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $90 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYRX reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for CYRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CYRX, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

CYRX Trading at -20.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.04. In addition, Cryoport Inc. saw 29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from SHELTON JERRELL, who sale 287 shares at the price of $65.16 back on Dec 13. After this action, SHELTON JERRELL now owns 564,092 shares of Cryoport Inc., valued at $18,701 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JERRELL, the President, CEO of Cryoport Inc., sale 64,963 shares at $65.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that SHELTON JERRELL is holding 564,092 shares at $4,232,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.95 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cryoport Inc. stands at -41.54. The total capital return value is set at -5.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.19. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.49. Total debt to assets is 23.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.