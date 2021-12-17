Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) went down by -20.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s stock price has collected -25.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/15/21 that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Business and Program Highlights and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :THRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $15.06 above the current price. THRX currently public float of 37.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRX was 303.25K shares.

THRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.14% for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.13% for THRX stocks with a simple moving average of -38.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for THRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for THRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $24 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THRX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for THRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to THRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 01st of the current year.

THRX Trading at -38.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.92%, as shares sank -46.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX fell by -25.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -305.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -536.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.