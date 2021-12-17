Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Grubhub Releases Annual Year in Food Report Detailing the Top Trends of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ :GRUB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $87.93 above the current price. GRUB currently public float of 632.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRUB was 2.36M shares.

GRUB’s Market Performance

GRUB stocks went down by -9.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.29% and a quarterly performance of -40.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.11% for GRUB stocks with a simple moving average of -40.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRUB

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRUB reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for GRUB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRUB, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

GRUB Trading at -26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRUB fell by -9.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. saw -55.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRUB starting from DeWitt Adam, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $59.96 back on Jun 07. After this action, DeWitt Adam now owns 40,605 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., valued at $359,760 using the latest closing price.

DeWitt Adam, the President, CFO and Treasurer of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., sale 4,000 shares at $58.29 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that DeWitt Adam is holding 44,605 shares at $233,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

+24.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stands at -7.39. The total capital return value is set at -0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.90. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.10. Total debt to assets is 6.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.