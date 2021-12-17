Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. (HLAHU)

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHU) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. (NASDAQ :HLAHU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HLAHU currently public float of 25.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLAHU was 19.03K shares.

HLAHU’s Market Performance

HLAHU stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.17% for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for HLAHU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.36% for the last 200 days.

HLAHU Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLAHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLAHU fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLAHU

Based on Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. (HLAHU), the company’s capital structure generated 1,609.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.