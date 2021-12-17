How Did The V Group (VGID) Stock Rise 33%?

V Group Inc (OTC-VGID) stock surged drastically as it recorded rise of 33.33% to $0.0008 at previous close. VGID stock performance over the last month was -11.11% versus its 52-week performance of 300.00%. VGID stock is rising for exploring a collaboration opportunity.

Which opportunity VGID has been looking at on?

V Group is made to foster quality driven organizations. VGID is committed to giving the absolute best in state of the art refreshment items just as fostering the best chances for the investors by brooding elements in an assortment of business sectors and turning them off into isolated public substances where VGID investors will take part. VGID is focused on a continually advancing customer base. VGID is focused on exploiting an exceptional and promptly accessible circulation base. VGID’s central goal is to create, make and market the best items and organizations accessible to the customer. VGID additionally gather a group of experts with a demonstrated history of progress.

V Group as of late declared the most current endeavor and opportunity got by VGID to assist its investors.

• On December first, 2021, VGID marked a Letter of Intent (LOI) to buy a powerful organization in the Health Care Industry.

• This organization is situated in the exceptionally rewarding and quickly filling Elderly In-Home Care Industry.

• The In-Home Health Care Industry created roughly 135 billion dollars locally in 2020 and is relied upon to progressively develop as the populace ages significantly and they want a more humane and individual way to deal with Elderly mind.

• Studies show that when given the decision, the mind-boggling larger part of Elderly significantly incline toward the solace, accommodation and security of their home rather than a helped residing office.

• VGID’s objective organization has some expertise in furnishing the Elderly customers with the friendship, the consideration and the help required whether it be low maintenance help or nonstop consideration.

• The Company just utilizes qualified and experienced Care Givers that are mindful of the necessities and wants of the customers.

How the acquisition will help VGID with growth?

The possibly multi-million-dollar organization, situated in a multi-billion-dollar industry, has almost limitless development potential for V Group (VGID). The collaboration between a unique organization like this and VGID, will give the Company the openness and assets expected to arrive at its maximum capacity. The Company will offer an extraordinary chance for VGID investors to partake in a developing undertaking in an exceptionally unique area. This obtaining adds generous income without intruding on some other endeavor or opportunity V Group (VGID) is presently or will be occupied with.