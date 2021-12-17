Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -12.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/21 that Sensus Healthcare Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :SRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is at 0.44.

SRTS currently public float of 11.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRTS was 131.77K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS stocks went down by -12.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.60% and a quarterly performance of 95.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.83% for Sensus Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.93% for SRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 69.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at 33.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +23.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw 77.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Cohen Stephen Brad, who sale 14,889 shares at the price of $7.22 back on Dec 14. After this action, Cohen Stephen Brad now owns 882,833 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $107,558 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., sale 13,969 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,492,479 shares at $100,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.