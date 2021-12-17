Here’s Our Rant About PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that PGTI Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results and Maintains Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE :PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGTI is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PGT Innovations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $6.05 above the current price. PGTI currently public float of 56.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGTI was 234.49K shares.

PGTI’s Market Performance

PGTI stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly performance of 8.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for PGT Innovations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for PGTI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $11 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2020.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to PGTI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

PGTI Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,379,554 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $24,200 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,380,654 shares at $24,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 11.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.31. Total debt to assets is 41.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.