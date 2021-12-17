Here’s Our Rant About Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.21. The company’s stock price has collected 18.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Advent Technologies Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BASF to Secure Supply Chain for Large Scale Projects

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ADN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is $18.18 above the current price. ADN currently public float of 26.82M and currently shorts hold a 16.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADN was 295.00K shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN stocks went up by 18.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.56% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.29% for ADN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

The total capital return value is set at -1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.18. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.