Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Deere & Company (DE)?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that John Deere to Acquire Majority Ownership in Kreisel Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $414.50, which is $59.73 above the current price. DE currently public float of 309.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 1.73M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

DE Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $352.66. In addition, Deere & Company saw 29.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Stone John H, who sale 10,035 shares at the price of $348.82 back on Nov 30. After this action, Stone John H now owns 11,708 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $3,500,434 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Company, sale 6,188 shares at $385.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 25,461 shares at $2,382,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+30.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.54. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.