Crocs Inc. (CROX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -7.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.88. The company’s stock price has collected -13.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Rakuten and Afterpay Partner to Let Shoppers Stack Cash Back Rewards with Buy Now, Pay Later

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.33, which is $54.32 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 57.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.44M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went down by -13.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.66% and a quarterly performance of -10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Crocs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.76% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $180 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

CROX Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.84. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 122.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Rees Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $180.19 back on Nov 05. After this action, Rees Andrew now owns 159,748 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $1,801,913 using the latest closing price.

Bickley Ian, the Director of Crocs Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $177.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Bickley Ian is holding 41,197 shares at $531,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.24 for the present operating margin

+52.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +22.57. The total capital return value is set at 40.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.19. Equity return is now at value 227.10, with 52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 128.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.24. Total debt to assets is 33.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.