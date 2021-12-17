Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Just Got Our Attention

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.18. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Roll(TM) by ADP(R) is Now Available in Spanish with Added Features, Expanding Small Businesses’ Power to Manage Payroll

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $229.41, which is -$2.88 below the current price. ADP currently public float of 419.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.42M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.45% and a quarterly performance of 16.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Automatic Data Processing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of 13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $224 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

ADP Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.52. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Rodriguez Carlos A, who sale 52,254 shares at the price of $229.87 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rodriguez Carlos A now owns 29,873 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $12,011,480 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the President & CEO of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 37,594 shares at $235.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 29,873 shares at $8,852,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.16 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.32. The total capital return value is set at 38.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.80. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.