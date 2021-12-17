Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Algoma Steel Selects Danieli as Technology Provider for New Electric Arc Steelmaking Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Algoma Steel Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00. ASTL currently public float of 106.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTL was 562.96K shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly performance of -11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Algoma Steel Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.88% for ASTL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.36% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -3.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 257.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.