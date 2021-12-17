A Lesson to Learn: Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went down by -17.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s stock price has collected -28.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 min ago that AGRIFY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Agrify Corporation on Behalf of Agrify Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is $23.66 above the current price. AGFY currently public float of 18.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 881.62K shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY stocks went down by -28.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.74% and a quarterly performance of -58.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.93% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.75% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFY stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for AGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFY in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $32 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AGFY Trading at -40.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares sank -48.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -28.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who sale 42,899 shares at the price of $30.52 back on Aug 26. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 467,622 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,309,329 using the latest closing price.

Chang Raymond Nobu, the CEO & Chairman of the Board of Agrify Corporation, sale 22,725 shares at $30.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Chang Raymond Nobu is holding 510,521 shares at $697,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -25.50 for asset returns.