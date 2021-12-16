We Analyzed the Future Direction of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), Here is What We Found

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s stock price has collected -12.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that TALOS ENERGY ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TALO is at 3.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.17, which is $10.35 above the current price. TALO currently public float of 52.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.06M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went down by -12.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.27% and a quarterly performance of -28.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Talos Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of -24.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $23 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

TALO Trading at -18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO fell by -12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Apollo Management Holdings GP,, who sale 4,400 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Dec 10. After this action, Apollo Management Holdings GP, now owns 9,731,127 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $45,364 using the latest closing price.

Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc., sale 107,350 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Apollo Management Holdings GP, is holding 9,735,527 shares at $1,111,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.60 for the present operating margin

-12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at -79.25. The total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -89.80, with -24.60 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 115.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.54. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.