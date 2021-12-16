Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 6.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Twist Bioscience Now Shipping Synthetic RNA Positive Controls for Omicron (B.1.1.529/BA.1) SARS-CoV-2 Variant for Development of Accurate Diagnostic Tests

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $111.83, which is $27.42 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 45.95M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 514.02K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.50% and a quarterly performance of -21.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.03% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWST, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

TWST Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -22.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.82. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -36.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Leproust Emily M., who sale 6,960 shares at the price of $85.52 back on Dec 08. After this action, Leproust Emily M. now owns 166,013 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $595,246 using the latest closing price.

THORBURN JAMES M, the Chief Financial Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $89.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that THORBURN JAMES M is holding 43,698 shares at $625,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -114.94. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.