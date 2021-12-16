Is Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) a Keeper?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went up by 10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Travere Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of Pegtibatinase in Classical Homocystinuria

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.57, which is $6.85 above the current price. TVTX currently public float of 58.44M and currently shorts hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 565.19K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.75% and a quarterly performance of 29.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.24% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

TVTX Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.50. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from ASELAGE STEVE, who sale 31,800 shares at the price of $29.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, ASELAGE STEVE now owns 149,494 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $934,602 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $26.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 161,794 shares at $262,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.01 for the present operating margin

+85.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.43. The total capital return value is set at -16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.15. Equity return is now at value -82.40, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.60. Total debt to assets is 40.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.