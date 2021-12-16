Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that KKR to Acquire Storage Tank Operator Central Tank Terminal

Is It Worth Investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE :MIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIC is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $15.92 above the current price. MIC currently public float of 87.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIC was 16.62M shares.

MIC’s Market Performance

MIC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.45% and a quarterly performance of 9.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.23% for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for MIC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MIC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

MIC Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC saw 60.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.94 for the present operating margin

+44.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stands at -24.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.83. Equity return is now at value 361.00, with 79.90 for asset returns.

Based on Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC), the company’s capital structure generated 214.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.17. Total debt to assets is 44.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.